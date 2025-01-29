Pune: Class 7 Boy Pays INR 100 As ‘Supari’ to Friend To Rape and Kill Girl Student

In a deeply disturbing incident, a student allegedly gave a ₹100 contract to a fellow student from another class to rape and kill his female classmate.According to the report, a student at St Sebastian English school in Daund tehsil told her teachers that another student forged signature of his parents. Following the complaint, the male student got angry and allegedly gave a ₹100 contract to a minor student in another class, asking him to rape and kill her.

The principal and two teachers reportedly tried to suppress the incident to protect the school's reputation. The matter was reported and a report has been registered at the Daund police station. The FIR included charges against the principal, a class teacher and another teacher, for allegedly mentally harassing the minor student and damaging her academic performance by trying to cover up, the News18 report added.

Gopal Pawar, police inspector at Daund police station, said two teachers and the headmaster were aware of the situation but had failed to report the matter to them, leading to charges of withholding critical information. No action has been initiated against the boy as he is not yet 12 and the Juvenile Justice Act does not permit any criminal action against children under 12.

