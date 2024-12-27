Pune: Contaminated Tanker Water Leaves Kharadi Residents Struggling With Illness

Residents of the Kharadi Housing Societies Welfare Association in Pune have lodged a complaint at the Kharadi Police Station near the World Trade Center, accusing a private water supplier of delivering contaminated water to their housing society. According to a Free Press Journal Report, The society, which consists of around 840 flats and is home to over 300 residents, has raised concerns about severe health risks caused by the water supplied from a sewage treatment plant (STP). In a letter addressed to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the residents emphasized the gravity of the situation, demanding stricter audits and control measures for water sourced from STP facilities.

A resident, speaking anonymously to The Free Press Journal, revealed, "Our society, like many others in Kharadi, depends on water tankers due to insufficient supply from the PMC. The builder had contracted a private supplier to ensure a steady supply of drinking and utility water. However, on December 18, the supplier delivered water sourced from an STP, endangering residents' health. We have reported the matter to the police and expect an immediate investigation and stringent action against the vendor."

Residents have alleged widespread health issues linked to the contaminated water, claiming that approximately 85% of the society’s residents have fallen ill over the last two weeks. Commenting on the incident, Nitin Jadhav, Junior Engineer at PMC, stated, "Upon receiving the complaint, we inspected the situation and confirmed that the water was being sourced from an STP plant by the private supplier. While this issue falls under the drainage department, we have taken it seriously as it pertains to drinking water safety. Strict action will be taken against the vendor responsible."