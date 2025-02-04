Pune Crime: Murder Accused Shot and Seriously Injured in Broad-Daylight Shooting Over Past Rivalry, Three Arrested

Pune, Maharashtra (February 4, 2025): Three men were arrested by the police after they opened fire at a notorious criminal in the Bibwewadi area of Pune. The attack was reportedly carried out due to a past rivalry. Police said the accused admitted to shooting at the victim to avenge the murder of their friend.

Among those arrested was Sunny Shankar Jadhav. Two others were also detained. The police have filed a case against the group of seven to eight accomplices involved in the incident.

The victim, Pawan Satish Gawli (28), a resident of Bibwewadi, was injured in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital. Pawan, along with his associates, had murdered notorious gangster Madhav Waghate in 2021 due to a previous dispute. Two months ago, Pawan was granted bail in the murder case by the court.

On Monday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., Pawan was leaving the Bibwewadi area on a motorcycle when the attackers, led by Sunny and his associates, attempted to stop him. They fired at Pawan with a pistol and attempted to stab him with sharp weapons.

Pawan managed to reach the Bibwewadi police station in an injured condition. The police immediately launched an investigation after receiving information about the incident.

The investigation is being led under the guidance of Additional Police Commissioner Shailesh Balkawade and Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr. Rajkumar Shinde. Senior Police Inspector Suraj Bendore is heading the investigation.