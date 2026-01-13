Pune Cyber Fraud: Man Loses ₹2.5 Lakh After Falling for Fake RTO Penalty Scam

Pune: Man got defrauded of Rs 2.60 lakh after receiving a fake e-challan APK file related to punitive action from the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have registered a case against the cyber fraudsters in this matter. A complaint has been filed at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station regarding this incident.

According to the police, the complainant resides in the Khopade Nagar area of ​​Katraj. The cyber fraudsters sent a fake e-challan APK file in the name of the RTO to his mobile number. Through this file, the cyber fraudsters gained access to the complainant's mobile phone and stole confidential information such as his Aadhaar card and bank account details. They then misused this information to steal Rs 2.60 lakh from his bank account. Senior Police Inspector Rahul Khilare is investigating the case.

In another cyber fraud case, fraudsters have duped two young men from Pune of a combined Rs 51.16 lakh by trapping them through fake stock market investment schemes and deceptive online tasks. The incidents have raised serious concerns about the growing menace of cybercrime, with separate cases registered at different police stations. The fraudsters allegedly used social media and messaging platforms to approach the victims, promising high returns and easy income.

Police have begun investigations in both cases and are urging citizens to remain cautious while dealing with unknown individuals or digital investment platforms that offer unrealistic profits.