Pune Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts at Fiber Factory in Bhosari (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out on the second and third floor of Suvarna Fiber Company in Bhosari in front of DY Patil Medical College around 11:30 on Wednesday night (July 10). As soon as the information about the incident was received, a total of nine fire brigades from Chikhli, Pradhikaran, Talwade, Moshi and Bhosari sub-stations, along with the main fire station, reached the spot.

Visuals From Fire Site in Pune

A major fire broke out at a fiber factory in Bhosari at around 11:45 pm on July 10.



The fire is under control, and no casualties have been reported yet. Firefighters removed two LPG cylinders and 50 barrels of chemicals, averting a major mishap.