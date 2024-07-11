Pune Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts at Fiber Factory in Bhosari (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 11, 2024 10:58 AM2024-07-11T10:58:23+5:302024-07-11T11:03:26+5:30

A huge fire broke out on the second and third floor of Suvarna Fiber Company in Bhosari in front ...

Pune Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts at Fiber Factory in Bhosari (Watch Video) | Pune Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts at Fiber Factory in Bhosari (Watch Video)

Pune Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts at Fiber Factory in Bhosari (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out on the second and third floor of Suvarna Fiber Company in Bhosari in front of DY Patil Medical College around 11:30 on Wednesday night (July 10). As soon as the information about the incident was received, a total of nine fire brigades from Chikhli, Pradhikaran, Talwade, Moshi and Bhosari sub-stations, along with the main fire station, reached the spot.

Visuals From Fire Site in Pune

The fire is under control, and no casualties have been reported yet. Firefighters removed two LPG cylinders and 50 barrels of chemicals, averting a major mishap. 

Open in app
Tags :Pune fire brigadePune fire brigadePune fire departmentPunebhosari-acLPG Cylinder