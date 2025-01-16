Pune Firing: 19-Year-Old Boy Injured as Friend Shoots Him During Argument Over Online Game in Sinhagad College Area

Pune, Maharashtra (January 16, 2025): A 21-year-old man allegedly shot his friend after an argument while playing online mobile game in the Sinhagad College area Wednesday night, police said. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. near the college, under the jurisdiction of the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. The accused identified as Nilesh Jadhav, also known as Babya, a resident of Dabhadi.

According to reports, Jadhav and two friends, Smartana Patil and Karan Garjmal, were playing an online game in an open area when teasing escalated into an argument. Jadhav allegedly used a country-made pistol to shoot Garjmal, 19. The bullet struck Garjmal on the shoulder. Garjmal is receiving treatment at a private hospital, where doctors described his condition as stable.

Police recovered an empty cartridge from the scene and are probing the weapon’s origin. “"All three are good friends, and they meet in the open space almost every day,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II), Smartana Patil said as quoted by TOI.

The police have arrested Jadhav, the accused, and detained a 17-year-old who was present at the scene. Further investigations are underway. The trio works as casual laborers in sales-related jobs. Their parents are daily-wage laborers.