Pune: Marijuana Found in Savitribai Phule Pune University Hostel, Students Demand Action

Pune:Considered to be the cradle of knowledge, Pune has seen many developments related to drugs in the last few days. Lalit Patil, a drug smuggler, had brought the city's drug problem to the fore. The question of overall safety was also raised. Now, in a shocking incident, weed (ganja) has been found in Savitribai Phule Pune University itself. There is now a demand for action from various organizations.

A few days ago, around 750 grams of ganja was found in hostel number 8 of Savitribai Phule Pune University. The university administration is expected to take strict action. However, the students' union has accused the administration of hushing up the matter and demanded action. The Yuva Sena has stated in this regard and threatened to launch an agitation if action is not taken in the next two days.

The incident came to light on May 14. Despite such a serious incident, the Pune University administration has not taken any action on it. Even after 10 days of the incident, no concrete action has been taken by the university administration. It is being said that an inquiry committee will be formed only on this matter. Student organizations have expressed displeasure over the functioning of the university.