Pune Porsche Accident Case: Police Commissioner Confirms Blood Samples of Minor Altered Post DNA Testing at External Lab

Pune: The Pune City Crime Branch on Monday morning arrested Dr. Ajay Taware and Dr Srihari Halnore, for allegedly manipulating the blood sample of the minor in the Kalyani Nagar accident case.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, "We have arrested Taware and Halnore for allegedly changing blood samples and manipulating the blood sample report. We studied the entire procedure in the hospital and noticed manipulation. Our team then decided to arrest two doctors. Both are posted in the forensic department of the hospital.

After the accident, the minor was brought in for a medical test and the sample was changed. The Pune police conducted DNA testing of the boy at other labs. Not only this, blood samples of the teenager were taken and thrown in the garbage bin, Pune Police Commissioner Amitshe Kumar said.

In the early hours of May 19, tragedy struck as two IT professionals lost their lives when their motorcycle was struck by a speeding Porsche, reportedly driven by the minor. Police allege that the teenager was intoxicated at the time of the incident. Initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, the minor was instructed to write an essay on road accidents. However, amidst public outcry over the perceived leniency, and with a review application filed by the police, the minor has been remanded to an observation home until June 5.

