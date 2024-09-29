Married Woman Cannot Claim Rape Under Marriage Inducement, Says High Court in Pune Case

The High Court has recently made a significant observation regarding allegations of rape, stating that a married woman cannot claim to have been raped under the inducement of marriage. This remark came while the court was approving a pre-arrest bail application filed by a Pune man, Vishal Shinde, who was facing arrest due to a rape allegation. The complainant accused Shinde of threatening to make a video of her viral; however, the accused denied all allegations. The court noted that there was no evidence to suggest that Shinde had made any video of the woman public, leading to the decision to grant him pre-arrest bail.

The counsel for the accused argued, "The accused is providing all possible assistance to the police investigation. He has even deposited his mobile phone with the police. This raises doubts about the credibility of the allegations made by the woman, especially since she is married." In contrast, the government prosecutor contended that the accused had not fully cooperated with the investigation.

Justice Manish Pitale explained the court's stance by stating that since the complainant is married, she cannot claim to have been victimized by false promises of marriage. He emphasized that both she and the applicant, Shinde, are married individuals, which makes the notion of a 'false promise of marriage' untenable in this case.