Pune Metro: Worker dies after falling from 50 feet height while working on Metro car shed

A worker has died after falling from a height of 50 feet while working on a metro car shed in Pune. The incident took place late Sunday night near the Vanaz Company on Paud Road. The name of the deceased worker is Moolchandrakumar Sitaram (Uttar Pradesh).

According to Kothrud police, work on a metro car shed near the Vanaz Company on Paud Road is underway. Mulchandrakumar Sitaram was working there along with other workers. He was injured when he fell from a height of 50 feet. He was wearing safety equipment. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead before he could be treated. The case has been registered as sudden death at Kothrud police station.