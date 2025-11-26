Pune: Over 200 Ganesh Mandals Issued Notices for Violating Noise Limits During Immersion Procession

Pune police have issued notices to more than 200 Ganesh mandals for exceeding permitted noise levels during this year’s immersion procession. The action follows an analysis of sound readings recorded across the city on visarjan day. Mandal office-bearers are required to submit written statements along with permission letters, details of vendors providing sound systems, including names, addresses and mobile numbers, and copies of procession permits at the local Deputy Commissioner of Police office.

The notice warns that failure to appear will be treated as non-cooperation. Police will initiate legal proceedings under the Maharashtra Police Act and the Environment Protection Act in such cases.

This year’s visarjan on September 7 was one of Pune’s longest, lasting several hours. Despite repeated warnings from Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to restrict high-decibel speakers and powerful lighting, many mandals used sound equipment beyond permitted limits.

Under the Environment Protection Act, violations of noise regulations can attract a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh and imprisonment of up to five years. Police have given mandals seven days to explain their violations and justify why action should not be taken.