Pune: PCMC Hospitals Set to Tackle Heat Stroke Cases in Primp-Chinchwad, Beds Allocated in Municipal Hospitals

As Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad continues to experience a heatwave PCMC has made special medical arrangements to deal with heat stroke patients. PCMC-run hospitals have allocated beds in the emergency department to handle heat stroke patients following the guidelines issued by the state government to the local governing bodies.

Hospitals in Pimpri Chinchwad including Yashwantrao Chavan Smriti (YCM) Hospital, Navin Jijamata, Bhosari, Thergaon, Akurdi, and Talera Hospitals have equipped themselves to cater for the needs of heat stroke-related patients, however as per the PCMC no such case of heat stroke has been reported yet in Pimpri Chinchwad city there are rise in skin related diseases due to direct exposure to the sun.

The PCMC officials of the health department have urged the citizens to take precautionary measures as the risk of heat stroke is looming with the scorching sun. The citizens are advised to keep hydrated and avoid going out in the open to direct exposure to the sun.