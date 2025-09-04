Pune: Police Nab Youth for Selling Drugs, Seize MD Worth Rs 5.5 Lakh

Pune: The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Crime Branch has arrested a youth who was selling drugs in a rickshaw along with his accomplice and seized goods worth Rs 7 lakh along with the rickshaw. The name of the arrested youth is Muzammil Wajid Khan (25, resident of Shivneri Nagar, Kondhwa Khurd). Goods worth Rs 6.98 lakh including 26 grams of MD worth Rs 5.33 lakh, two mobile phones worth Rs 15 thousand, and a rickshaw worth Rs 1.5 lakh have been seized from him.

While the Anti-Narcotics Squad was patrolling on September 2, Muzammil Khan was sitting in a rickshaw with his accomplice on the road in front of Nasheman Building. They were seen waiting for someone. As soon as the police and the accused noticed each other, Muzammil's accomplice quickly fled towards Sinhagad Garage Chowk. The police caught Muzammil Khan on the spot. When he was searched, 26 grams of Mephedrone (MD) was found in his possession. When the police questioned him, he said that his accomplice had allowed him to sell MD. A case has been registered against him at Khadak Police Station under the NDPS Act.

This work was carried out under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Pankaj Deshmukh of Crime Branch, Deputy Commissioner Nikhil Pingle, ACP Rajendra Mulik, Police Inspector Prashant Annachhatre of Anti-Narcotics Squad, API Anil Suravase, PSI Digambar Kokate, Police Personnel Vishal Dalvi, Maruti Pardhi, Nagnath Rakh, Sachin Malve, Praveen Uttekar, Sandeep Shirke, Vinayak Salve, Sarjerao Sargar, Suhas Dongre, Dayanand Telange, Vipun Gaikwad, Dattaram Jadhav, Rehana Sheikh, PSI Kamble of Khadak Police Station, Police Anmaldar Pandule.