Pune Porsche Accident: Aryan Neekhra, Who Rapped About Kalyani Nagar Case, Says Police Registered Case Against Him to Divert Media Attention

The Pune Porsche accident case that claimed two lives and sparked nationwide protest keeps on developing new stories around it. Now, a Delhi-based Instagram influencer who rapped on the Kalyani Nagar incident is now facing legal action from the police.

The Pune police have filed a case against Aryan in response to his song. However, in his recent Instagram reel, he argued that the police should withdraw the case against him, saying that he is solely a content creator and had no involvement in the accident. He criticised the police action as a diversionary tactic from the main issue.

I Am a Middle-Class Person, Don’t Have Money To Reach Pune Police Station: Aryan

These come following a lenient sentence handed to a juvenile in the Kalyani Nagar accident case. A video of Aryan Neekhra stating that this accident went viral on social media, and many media publications did a story on it, due to which Pune cyber police registered a case against Aryan. He has been charged under sections 509 and 294 of the IPC.

Aryan has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, claiming the case against him is a ploy to deflect attention from the original incident. “I am not the son of a millionaire; my life is just as valuable. I have not made any derogatory remarks against any woman,” Aryan stated in the IG video.