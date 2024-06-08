Pune Porsche Accident Case: Fifth FIR Against Vishal and SK Agarwal for Duping Property Dealer of Rs 1.32 Crore

Trouble does not seem to end for the family of the juvenile accused involved in the Porsche car accident that occurred at Kalyaninagar on May 19. A fifth FIR has been filed against the father and the minor's grandfather for allegedly duping a property dealer to the tune of Rs 1.32 crore. Accordingly, an FIR has been filed against Vishal and Suryakumar Agarwal along with Jaspreetsingh Rajpal under sections 420, 406, 504, 506, 120-B, 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kondhwa Police Station.

Mushtaq Shabbir Momin (age 45, resident of Bramha Exuberance, Kondhwa, Pune) has filed a complaint at the Kondhwa police station against the father and the grandfather of the minor accused.

As per the FIR, the complainant met Vishal and Suryakumar Agarwal along with his common friend Jaspreetsingh Rajpal in the year 2018. Vishal and Suryakumar Agarwal along with Jaspreetsingh Rajpal met Momin at his residence and discussed the dispute over the piece of land located at Survey number 31/3/4/25/6/7/9, behind Bramha County, Kondhwa Khurdh. The accused asked the complainant to settle the dispute with Nivruti Kapre and start the construction on the open plot. The accused agreed to pay the complainant Rs 1.50 crore as commission and signed a mutual agreement on a blank paper.

The accused paid Rs 18 lakh to the complainant as advance to start the work and promised to pay the remaining 1.32 crore after finishing the construction.

Accordingly, the complainant started the work and as the 7/12 extract had Surendra Kumar Agarwal's name Momin handed over the legal possession of the plot to the Agarwals. Momin also settled the dispute between Kapre and Agarwal and accordingly, an agreement was made between Kapre and Agarwal on July 31, 2019. Vishal and Suryakumar Agarwal praised Momin for his work and promised to pay him more than he desired after the work was finished and asked him to focus on the work.

As the complainant was facing financial problems he repeatedly asked for the money from the accused they gave vague answers. Surendra Kumar Agarwal called Momin to their M.G Road office in Camp On August 01, 2019, at around 2:00 PM and allegedly abused and threatened Momin by saying that keep police in their pockets and would kill his family if he demanded money and threatened to trap him extortion case.

Accordingly, Momin filed a complaint at the Pune Police Commissioner's office and the Kondhwa police station. On 03, October 2019 Vishal Agarwal and Jaspreetsingh Rajpal called Momin on the plot and threatened to kill him kill him and asked him to withdraw the complaint and forcefully took the file of the plot.

The complainant in his complaint has stated that he had to face major mental trauma had to pay the vendors from his pocket and faced financial crises because of Vishal Agarwal, Suryakumar Agarwal and Jaspreetsingh Rajpal. The Kondhwa Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.