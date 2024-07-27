Pune Porsche Accident Case: Police Submit 900-Page Charge Sheet; Accused Teen's Parents Among Seven Named

The Pune City Police have filed a 900-page charge sheet in the Porsche car accident case that claimed the lives of two techies on May 19 in the Kalyaninagar area of Pune. The accident, which created a stir nationwide, involved IT engineers Anis Avdhiya and Ashwini Kosta, who were on their two-wheeler when they were struck by a minor driving a Porsche under the influence of alcohol.

The charge sheet was filed on July 25 by the Pune City Police at the Special Judge U. M. Mudholkar, naming a total of seven accused in this case.

The police have submitted CCTV footage, technical evidence, a crash impact assessment report, and a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) with the charge sheet. The accused listed are Vishal Surendra Kumar Agarwal, Shivani Agarwal, Dr. Ajay Taware, Dr. Srihari Halnor, Ashpak Basha Makandar, and Atul Ghatakamble.

What Exactly Happened?

On May 19, at around 2:30 a.m. in Pune's Kalyaninagar area, a minor driving a speeding Porsche rammed into a two-wheeler driven by Anis Avdhiya and Ashwini Kosta, killing them on the spot. Locals apprehended the minor driver and later handed him over to the police. The Yerwada police immediately detained the minor accused and took him to the Yerwada police station for investigation.

A case was registered against him at Yerwada police station. The Juvenile Justice Board, which granted the child immediate bail while asking him to write a 300-word essay, drew widespread criticism from the community. Meanwhile, the parents of the minor accused tried to destroy the evidence by altering the child's blood samples at Sassoon General Hospital. When it came to light that Sassoon’s doctors were also involved in destroying the evidence, they were detained, interrogated, and later arrested by the police. A charge sheet has been filed against the five accused, including the Sassoon Hospital staff, for allegedly destroying the evidence. According to the charge sheet, 50 witnesses, including eyewitnesses, have been recorded in the Porsche case.

The Bombay High Court Orders

On June 25, the minor accused in the accident was released from the observation home following a Bombay High Court order. The accused had been in the Juvenile Justice Board's observation home for about 36 days. The Bombay High Court ruled that the order to send the minor to the observation home was illegal and emphasized that laws related to minors should be strictly followed.

The High Court stated that justice should be given priority over everything. It directed that the minor be released on bail as per the directions given by the magistrate.

Pune Police Allowed to Appeal to the Supreme Court

The State Home Department has allowed the Pune Police to appeal the Bombay High Court’s order in the Supreme Court. According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balakawade, the police submitted an application to the state government on June 26, requesting permission to challenge the High Court's bail order. The government approved the filing of a Special Leave Petition (SLP), and the police will soon file the SLP in the Supreme Court.