Pune Porsche Accident: NCP MLA Sunil Tingre's Recommendation Letter For Arrested Forensic Head Goes Viral

New developments continue to emerge in the Pune Porsche accident case, where a minor son of a builder fatally struck two individuals with his speeding car in the Kalyani Nagar area.

Recently, it was revealed that the blood samples of the minor accused, sent for testing, were substituted with those of another individual to protect him. Dr. Ajay Taware, head of the forensic department and former medical superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital, has been arrested by Pune police for conspiring to save the accused by exchanging blood samples.

It has also come to light that Dr. Taware's appointment as medical superintendent was made based on a recommendation from NCP MLA Sunil Tingre. The recommendation letter from Tingre has now gone viral on social media.

Dr. Taware was appointed as the medical superintendent in December 2023. MLA Sunil Tingre recommended him to the Minister of Medical Education, Hasan Mushrif, through a letter dated December 26, 2023. The letter stated, "Dr. Ajay Taware, known to me, is a professor and head of the forensic medicine department. He performed commendable duties during the COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, I request that appropriate action be taken at your level to appoint him as the medical superintendent of Sassoon."

Tingre is already facing allegations of pressuring the police to protect the accused son of the builder and has admitted to visiting the police station shortly after the accident. This new link with Dr. Taware is making it increasingly difficult for the ruling alliance to defend Tingre.

Furthermore, Dr. Taware was previously investigated in connection with the kidney transplant racket at Ruby Hall Clinic, during which he was the chairman of the organ transplant committee. Following this scandal, he was removed from his position as superintendent.

In response to the viral recommendation letter, MLA Tingre clarified that as a public representative, many people approach him for recommendations. Dr. Taware's recommendation came through an acquaintance, and based on their request, he issued the letter. The recent arrest of Dr. Taware has reignited the discussion on this issue.