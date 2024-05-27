Pune Porsche Accident Sparks Crackdown on Underage Drinking, Liquor Sale Rules Enforced Strictly

Pune: The case of a builder's minor son taking the lives of two people in an inebriated state in a Porsche car has caused a ripple effect across the city. Two policemen, the builder, his father, and the bar owner and manager who gave liquor to the minors have been arrested by the police. Action has also been taken against unauthorized clubs in the area. Meanwhile, liquor vendors have been hit hard amid the action of the excise department.

Wine and beer shop owners are sending back underage customers. The rules that were flouted as recently as last week have now been strictly in place since the accident. Liquor shops across Pune have put up banners laying down the terms and conditions for the sale of liquor under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, of 1949. Since the Pune accident led to the seizure and arrest of bar owners involved, shops have been cautious about their customers as their businesses are at stake.

These rules clearly state that alcohol will not be given to any person under the age of 21. Mild beer will be sold to individuals between the ages of 21 and 25. All kinds of liquor i.e. whisky, rum, vodka, beer, etc. will be sold to people above 25 years of age.



Another Loophole

There are loopholes in these rules as well. A minor, under-21, or under-25 person is likely to access alcohol by making an older person buy it for them. But in part because of the implementation of these rules and the fact that wine shop owners still follow them, younger liquor lovers are facing problems.