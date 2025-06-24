Pune Railway Station Renaming Proposal Sparks Major Controversy

Following the renaming of key cities like Aurangabad, Osmanabad, and Ahmednagar by the Mahayuti government—after similar moves by the Modi government—demands have now surfaced to rename the Pune Railway Station. BJP MP Medha Kulkarni has proposed naming the station after the legendary Maratha warrior Bajirao Peshwa. However, this has triggered a heated political and historical debate across Maharashtra. While Kulkarni emphasized Bajirao Peshwa’s military brilliance and historical significance, other groups have countered with their own proposals. Historian Shrimant Kokate has demanded that the station be named after Rajmata Jijau, the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the visionary behind Pune’s foundation. Meanwhile, the Republican Party of India (RPI) and the Sambhaji Brigade are pushing for the station to be named after the social reformer Krantisurya Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Medha Kulkarni’s Demand for Bajirao Peshwa

“Pune is a major educational and IT hub, yet the condition of its railway station is pathetic. It must be modernized. Rajdhani Express and other key trains like the Delhi-Hyderabad and Bengaluru-Delhi Express should pass through Pune. Also, there is a lack of connectivity to cities like Nashik and Badlapur. No train operates from Pune to Nashik even during the Kumbh Mela,” said Kulkarni. She added, “Pune station should be named after Bajirao Peshwa, a warrior who never lost a battle. Honoring such a historic figure would be fitting for a city of Pune’s stature.”

Shrimant Kokate Bats for Rajmata Jijau

In response, historian Shrimant Kokate called Kulkarni’s demand “baseless.” He said, “Pune was founded by Rajmata Jijau. She envisioned and built the city. Without her, would the Peshwas have even had the opportunity to display valor? She instilled the belief that we could fight, win, and govern effectively. The railway station should rightly bear her name. Medha Kulkarni needs to study Maratha history more deeply.”

Also Read: Pune Road Accident: Backseat rider Dies After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler on Wadgaon Flyover, Driver Arrested

Mahatma Phule’s Supporters Join the Fray

The Sambhaji Brigade and Republican Party of India have made a strong case for naming the station after Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. “Pune is globally known as a seat of learning because of Mahatma Phule’s revolutionary work,” said a representative of the Sambhaji Brigade. RPI leader Sachin Kharat echoed this sentiment, stating, “Mahatma Phule gave Pune its progressive identity. The railway station should honor this icon who brought light to the masses.”