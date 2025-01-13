Pune Ranked 4th Slowest City Globally for Traffic in 2024; 10 km Journey Takes 33.22 Minutes

Pune has been ranked as the fourth slowest city in the world for vehicular traffic in the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index. The city follows Bengaluru, which holds the third position, just behind Barranquilla and Kolkata.

According to the annual report by the Dutch location technology firm TomTom, Pune's traffic congestion has worsened. The average time to travel 10 kilometers in the city is now 33 minutes and 22 seconds, an increase of 60 seconds from the previous year.

In comparison, Barranquilla commuters face an average travel time of 36 minutes and 6 seconds, while Kolkata sees a travel time of 34 minutes and 33 seconds. Other cities, including London, Dublin, Milan, Lima, and Toronto, also report slower average speeds than Bengaluru, highlighting the global challenge of urban traffic congestion.

Pune's traffic congestion level stands at 34 percent, with commuters losing an average of 108 hours annually during rush hours. Despite this, the city has shown a slight improvement, with a one-minute reduction in travel time compared to 2023.