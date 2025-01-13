Pune Accident: 19-Year-Old Without Driving License Crashes Speeding Car Into Electronics Shop on Tilak Road; Incident Caught on CCTV (VIDEO)

Pune, Maharashtra (January 13, 2025): A 19-year-old without a driver’s license lost control of his speeding car and crashed into a shop on Tilak Road early Sunday morning. The driver, identified as Shivputra Kamlakar Bel of Kale Padal, was driving at high speed from Alka Cinema Hall toward S.P. College.

After crossing Sahitya Parishad Chowk, Bel attempted to overtake another vehicle when a two-wheeler appeared from the opposite direction. In his attempt to avoid a collision, Bel lost control of the car. The vehicle veered onto the opposite footpath and crashed into the shutter of Maharashtra Electronic.

The crash was captured on CCTV cameras near the shop. The impact dislodged the shop's shutter, shattered two glass panels and caused extensive damage inside. According to reports, a total of 28 refrigerators and several laptops were damaged. Fortunately, the shop was closed at the time and no injuries were reported.

A viral social media message claimed the driver called a crane operator to remove the car from the shop without informing the owner. Local residents, however, alerted the shopkeeper.

Police confirmed Bel was not under the influence of alcohol during the incident. A complaint was filed by Manmit Singh Harbansingh Chhabra, 47, a resident of Salisbury Park. The Vishrambaug police registered a case against Bel.