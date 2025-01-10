Pune Road Rage: Family Beaten, Car Vandalised by Two Men Over Honking in Traffic

Two men allegedly attacked a family in Pune after getting angry over honking in traffic. The attack left three people injured, including a woman and her daughter. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Thursday on Mundhwa-Koregaon Park Road.

According to reports, Rajesh Waghchaure, the complainant, was driving with his family when they encountered a traffic jam. They honked at the car ahead, which led to an argument with Raju Gaikwad and his son Shubham Gaikwad.

The argument escalated when the father and son allegedly got out of their car, verbally abused Waghchaure, and attacked him with a fighter weapon. They also attacked Waghchaure’s family members, including his wife Suvarna and daughter Sanskriti, who sustained injuries.

The two men also vandalised the family’s car during the altercation. Police arrived at the scene shortly after and arrested both Raju and Shubham Gaikwad. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. The three injured victims are being treated at a local hospital.