Pune Shocker: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies Days After Husband Slaps Her During Argument

Pune, Maharashtra (December 24, 2024): A 28-year-old woman died from a head injury after her husband slapped her during an argument. The incident took place on December 16 at Alandi Road in Bhosari.

The woman, identified as Khushboo Rajkaran Harijan, fell and injured the back of her head after being slapped. She was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment on December 21.

The police have filed a case of culpable homicide against her husband, Rajkaran Ganeshprasad Saket, aged 25. He was arrested on December 23.

On the night of December 16, around 10 p.m., Rajkaran and Khushboo had a dispute. In a fit of rage, he slapped her. This caused her to fall and sustain a head injury. She was taken to the hospital for treatment but succumbed to her injuries on December 21 at 7:30 p.m.