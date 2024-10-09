Pune Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Abducted and Sexually Assaulted in Forest Near Karjat

While sexual assault incidents are on the rise in Pune another shocking incident has come to light from the Sahkarnagar area of Pune where a 32-year-old female was allegedly abducted and taken in a forest near Karjat and was repeatedly raped for two days. The incident occurred between 6 September and 4 October. Accordingly, a case has been registered against a 32-year-old female and 36-year-old male accused in the Sahkarnagar police station.

As per the police, the victim is a resident of Sahkarnagar in Pune city while the accused husband and wife are known to her and stay near by her house. The female accused allegedly forcefully entered the victim's house and started assaulting her while the male accused forced the victim in his car and the couple travelled to Karjat and stayed in a hotel for days with the victim. Later the accused took the victim to a secluded forest in Karjat. The accused forcefully snatched the mangalsutra of the victim while the male victim attempted to rape her. The accused then assaulted the victim threatened to kill her forced her to open her phone pay and transferred Rs 71 thousand in their account.

The victim later reached Pune and immediately filed a complaint at the Sahkarnagar Police Station. Further investigation is carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Pawar.