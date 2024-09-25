Pune Shocker: Watch Unidentified Man Breaking Cars Windshield in Pimpri- Chinchwad Area, Video Goes Viral

A video of an unidentified man smashing car windshields has gone viral on social media, causing concern among residents. The incident reportedly took place around midnight in the Sangvi area of Pune. In the video, the man is seen walking down the street, striking multiple car windshields with what appears to be a heavy object. Several local residents captured the act on their phones, and the footage quickly spread online.

While the exact reason for the vandalism is still unknown, authorities are looking into the matter. Residents in the area have expressed worry about the safety of their vehicles and hope the individual is caught soon.

In another incident almost 30 vehicles were vandalised in the Chinchwad area on September 24 midnight. The police have reached the spot and three minor accused have been detained by the police in the Chinchwad case. Further investigation is underway.