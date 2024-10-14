Pune Shocker:35-Year-Old Man Arrested for Assaulting 4-year-Old Sworn Sister in Ghorpadi

A shocking incident has come to light that sworn brother sexually assaulted a 4-year-old sister. The Mundhwa police have registered a case against a 35-year-old murderer. The incident took place near the Durga Mata temple in Ghorpadi and near the Tarabagh society, on the side of the railway line on Sunday (13th) around 10:30 to 11 am. The victim girl's mother has lodged a complaint at the Mundhwa police station.

The police report states that the plaintiff regarded the accused murderer as her brother. He returned home on Sunday morning, knowing the plaintiff and her husband were away. He lured the plaintiff's 3-year-and-10-month-old daughter and began to take her with him. When his older daughter objected, he still took the girl and sexually assaulted her. The police, alerted to the incident, took the girl to Sassoon Hospital for a medical examination, where her mother filed a complaint.

The accused is currently at large, and two teams are searching for him under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Nilakant Jagtap of the Mundhwa Police Station.