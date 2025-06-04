Pune: Sinhagad Fort to Reopen for Tourists From June 5 After Anti-Encroachment Drive

Pune, Maharashtra (June 4, 2025): Sinhagad Fort, closed to tourists since last week for anti-encroachment work, will reopen on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Haveli Sub-Divisional Officer Yashwant Mane said the fort will be open to visitors ahead of Shivrajyabhishek Sohla on June 6. He added that work to remove encroachments and clear landslide-prone areas is almost complete.

Large-scale encroachments were found on the fort. Authorities discovered illegal RCC and stone structures. Parts of the access road were also vulnerable to landslides during the monsoon season. To ensure safety and clear access for the work, tourist entry was restricted from May 29. During this time, the Forest Department demolished unauthorized shops, hotels and houses built on the fort. About 20,000 square feet of illegal construction was removed.

Mane said the entry was blocked to protect tourists and allow the drive to proceed without disruption. Debris removal is expected to finish by Wednesday. Tourists will be allowed entry from June 5. The administration has planned the reopening so citizens can visit the fort on Shivrajyabhishek Sohla.