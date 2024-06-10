Pune: Society Secretary and Son Accused of Black Magic on Family Over Minor Dispute, FIR Registered

A bizarre incident occurred in Pune city's Kondhwa area, where an elite society's secretary and his son allegedly performed black magic on a family living in the society to take revenge for a minor dispute. A complaint has been lodged at the Kondhwa police station in this regard.

The complainant, Rupesh Agarwal, has filed a case against society secretary Rajkumar Joshi and his son Ankur Joshi, residents of Picasso Paradise Apartment, Sahyadri Park, Salunkhe Vihar, Kondhwa. An FIR has been filed under sections 294, 500, 504, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including section 3(2) of the Witchcraft Prevention Act.

According to the police, complainant Rupesh Agarwal, society secretary Rajkumar Joshi, and his son Ankur Joshi all live in Picasso Paradise Apartment, Sahyadri Park, Salunkhe Vihar, Kondhwa. A dispute broke out between the accused and the complainant on March 14, 2024, when Rupesh Agarwal and his father were leaving in their car for their office. Finding no watchman to open the gate, Rupesh Agarwal asked secretary Rajkumar Joshi about the watchman. The secretary replied that the watchman had gone to another society to wash his car.

The complainant confronted the secretary about using the society watchman for personal work. This angered the accused, Ankur Joshi, who allegedly abused the complainant and his father and threatened them. He also registered a false case against them.

Ankur Joshi allegedly threatened the Agarwal family by using witchcraft, placing a lemon and a black doll on their door with the intention of mental harassment. Rupesh Agarwal stated that his elder brother, Rakesh Agarwal, and maternal uncle, Kishanchand Agarwal, and their family were followed and terrorized from time to time by the accused. As a result, Rakesh Agarwal suffered a heart attack due to the same mental harassment.

The Kondhwa police have registered a case against the accused secretary, Rajkumar Joshi, and his son, Ankur Joshi. A further probe is underway.