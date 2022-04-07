Pune Tejaswini bus: Women passengers can travel for free on 8th of every month

From April 8, women passengers will get free travel in Tejaswini bus. The Pune Metropolitan Transport Corporation (PMP) had started a 'free travel' scheme for women on the eighth day of every month in 2018 on the occasion of International Women's Day. The plan was scrapped during the covid period. However, the scheme is now being re-launched.

The then PMP president Nayana Gunde had introduced a free travel scheme for women passengers in Tejaswini buses. According to this, women were not charged tickets in Tejaswini bus on the 8th of every month. However, the lockdown was imposed from March 25, 2020. After that the scheme was closed. Now the covid cases have declined. The situation improved.

Mrinalini Madan Wani, city president of the Nationalist Women's Congress, had demanded the PMP to immediately start a free travel scheme for women. Accordingly, women passengers will now be given free ride in Tejaswini bus on the 8th of every month, said Dr. Chetna Kerure, Co-Managing Director, PMP.