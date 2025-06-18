Pune Traffic Update: Traffic Diversions Announced in Pimpri-Chinchwad for Sant Tukaram and Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Processions

Devotees will proceed with the Palkhi of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune to Pandharpur. the Pimpri-Chinchwad police traffic department has announced plan for road diversion and closures for the processions to pass through the city. The procession will arrive in Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 6. Today on June 18 Sant Tukaram and Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will depart from Dehu and as per tradition, the Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will halt at Inamdar Wada in Dehu on the night of its departure and reach Akurdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad on June 19. The palkhi of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj will begin its journey from Alandi on Thursday and make its way to Pune on Friday morning after stopping at Gandhi Wada in Alandi during night. The two processions are scheduled to reach Pune on Friday.

Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi at Nivdunga Vitthal Mandir and the Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi at Vithoba Mandir both stop in Pune for a day. The processions will then continue from Pune to Pandharpur. Because of the palkhis' movement, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have announced traffic closures and diversions, which will be in effect from 12 pm on June 18 until 9 pm on June 20, or until the palkhis have passed through the area. The security team for these religious events will consist of a joint police commissioner level officer, an additional police commissioner, six deputy police commissioners, 11 assistant police commissioners, 61 inspectors, 172 assistant police inspectors/police sub-inspectors, 2,634 constables, 800 police homeguards, three SRPF platoons, four bomb detection and disposal squads, and three riot control police teams.

Also Read: Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi 2025 Schedule: Procession Departs from Dehu Today, Check Key Route and Arrival in Pandharpur

Road Closures and Diversions to Alandi (Heavy Vehicles Restricted):