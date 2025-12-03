Pune Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being Hit by School Bus, Mother Injured; Driver Arrested

Pune: five-year-old boy was killed and his mother seriously injured after they were struck by a school bus on the Hadapsar–Saswad Road in Uruli Devachi on Tuesday morning, police said. According to reports accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, when Rekha Sainath was walking her son, Sainath, to school. According to police, the school bus, which was traveling toward Dhangar Vasti, hit the mother and child from behind.

Following the accident, both were rushed by local residents to a private hospital, where doctors declared Sainath dead before treatment. His mother remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Police have arrested the bus driver, Sanskar Anil Bhosale, a resident of Pandavnagar, and booked him in connection with the accident. Police said cases have also been registered against Sanjay Vasant Modak, founder of Modak International School; Principal Dr. Aarti Jadhav; and Manisha Sanjay Modak, the owner of the bus used to transport students.

Also Read: Pune Accident: 20-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit by Tempo on Tilak Road

Senior Police Inspector Amol More of the Fursungi Police Station and Crime Branch Inspector Rajesh Khande visited the scene shortly after the incident. Assistant Inspector Kishore Pawar is leading the investigation. Relatives brought his body to the police station and demanded action against the school administration, the transport contractor and the driver. Their protest created tension in the area as residents gathered in support.