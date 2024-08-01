Pune Tragedy: Jilted Lover Stabs Woman and Her 13-Year-Old Son in Hadapsar

A shocking incident occurred in the Hadapsar area of Pune, where a jilted lover attempted to kill his girlfriend's 13-year-old son, believing the boy was an obstacle in their relationship. According to police reports, a married woman developed a relationship with a young man she met on Instagram. When her relatives learned of the affair, they urged her to end it. After complying with her relatives' request, the woman ceased communication with the accused. This angered the man, who then went to her residence and threatened her with a knife. When she refused to speak with him, he allegedly stabbed her on the chin, causing serious injury.

The situation escalated when the man, identified as Sagar Surve (30) from Sakhargaon, Dist. Phaltan, Dist. Satara, attacked the woman’s 13-year-old son. He attempted to stab the boy on his neck, believing the child was hindering his relationship with the woman.

The incident occurred on July 31 at around 11:30 AM in Sasanenagar, Hadapsar. The woman, aged 35, filed a complaint with the Hadapsar Police Station. The FIR reveals that the complainant and the accused began their relationship two years ago on Instagram. Despite being asked to end the affair by her nephew, the accused persisted in trying to contact her.

On July 31, when the complainant's son was at home, the accused returned to her residence, threatened her with a knife, and demanded she leave with him. When she refused, he injured her by stabbing her on the chin and then attacked her son, resulting in severe injuries. The injured boy was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Hadapsar police dispatched a team to Phaltan and arrested Sagar Surve. Assistant Police Inspector Abdagire is leading the ongoing investigation into the case.