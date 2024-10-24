Pune Water Tank Collapse: Death Toll Rises to Five as Two More Labourers Die During Treatment

Pune, Maharashtra (October 24, 2024): Two more labourers have been declared dead at the hospital during treatment, bringing the total death toll to five. The injured are currently receiving care at a local hospital.

#UPDATE | Two more labourers declared dead at the hospital during treatment. Death toll rises to 5. A total of 5 labourers are under treatment after getting injured: Swapna Gore, DCP Pimpri Chinchwad https://t.co/Hl99J5qU9Y — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

"Two more labourers have been declared dead at the hospital during treatment. Death toll rises to five. A total of five labourers are under treatment after getting injured," said Swapna Gore, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Pimpri Chinchwad, as quoted by ANI.

The deceased have been identified as Nobeen Jinnah, 47, and Malla Namankur, 45, both from Odisha, along with Sonu Kumar, 24, from Jharkhand. The identities of the other two labourers who died during treatment remain unclear.

The incident occurred when a water tank collapsed at a labour camp at a construction site in Sadguru Nagar, Bhosari, around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, while several labourers were bathing beneath it. The construction project in Sadguru Nagar includes a labour camp with 40 rooms for workers, and a water tank was installed for their use.

Emergency services from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and local police responded to the scene shortly after receiving information about the incident around 8 a.m. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police are further investigating the matter.