Pune Weather Update: Met Department Warns of Intense Rainfall, Urges Residents To Stay Safe

Punekars are experiencing heavy rainfall from the last three days. Cloudy weather has settled across most of the state, except for some parts of Vidarbha. Consequently, moderate to heavy rainfall has been forecasted. The cloud cover in Pune city and its district is expected to result in further heavy rains. Many areas throughout the state are currently experiencing rain, though the rainfall amounts have been uneven. Rain is predicted to continue for the next four days across most regions.

The Met Department has warned Punekars to stay indoors as huge rain bands are arriving from Mumbai. In a tweet, they also mentioned that heavy rains are likely to start by 9:50-10 PM onwards and will cover the entire Pune.

On Wednesday (21st), a yellow alert for heavy rain was also issued for specific areas in Vidarbha. Light to moderate rains are anticipated in parts of Marathwada, while heavy rain warnings are in effect for various areas in Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar districts of Madhya Maharashtra.