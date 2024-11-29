Pune Weather Update: Minimum Temperature Plummets Below 10 Degree Celsius, City Becomes Colder Than Mahabaleshwar

Pune residents are grumbling as the cold in the city intensifies. On Friday, November 29, the minimum temperature in Shivajinagar dropped below 10 degrees Celsius for the first time this season. Other areas recorded similarly low temperatures: Haveli at 8.4°C, Daund at 9.1°C, and Baramati at 9.5°C. Remarkably, Pune has become colder than Mahabaleshwar this year, as the temperature in Mahabaleshwar has not yet dropped below 10 degrees. The mercury has been steadily falling in Pune since last week. Meanwhile, Ahilyanagar in the state is also recording low minimum temperatures.

The weather is further complicated by the forecast of a storm system in the southwest Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify into cyclone 'Phengal.' The cyclone is likely to hit the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram by Saturday afternoon. This has led to predictions of very heavy rainfall in some parts of north Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema on Saturday, November 30. At the same time, the cold wave continues to grip north India and Maharashtra. Jeur recorded a season-low of 6 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University in Parbhani and the Agricultural College in Dhule reported temperatures of 8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the state has also fallen below 30 degrees.

Here is the minimum temperature recorded in various areas of Pune:

Haveli: 8.4°C Daund: 9.1°C Baramati: 9.5°C Shivajinagar: 9.5°C NDA: 10°C Hadapsar: 12.1°C Koregaon Park: 14.4°C Vadgaonsheri: 15.9°C Magarpatta: 16.4°C Lonavala: 17.7°C

Friday, November 30, was the coldest day of the season in Baramati and Daund, where the minimum temperature dropped below 10°C. The residents of Baramati are particularly feeling the chill due to the extreme cold.