The temperature in Pune and surrounding areas has been fluctuating recently, with Punekars experiencing a bitter cold on Monday. On Sunday, the minimum temperature was 18°C, but it suddenly dropped to 14°C today. In NDA, Haveli, the mercury dipped further to 12°C. As a result, residents are feeling the chill, especially with the final day of the campaign coinciding with the colder weather.

Over the past few days, Maharashtra and South India have experienced significant rainfall, with light to moderate showers in several areas. However, the weather has now calmed down, allowing the cold to return. North Maharashtra and Western Maharashtra are particularly feeling the dip in temperatures. Statistics show that the minimum temperature dropped by 4°C in a single day.

The cold is expected to intensify in Pune and Western Maharashtra over the next 24 hours, with an increase in fog levels. The Meteorological Department predicts that temperatures will continue to drop throughout the week. The minimum temperature in Haveli, NDA, has reached 12°C, marking the lowest temperature of the season so far.

Today's minimum temperatures in Pune:

Shivajinagar: 14.5°C

Haveli: 12.5°C

NDA: 12.8°C

Malin: 13.5°C

Baramati: 13.5°C

Hadapsar: 16.6°C

Koregaon Park: 18.5°C

Vadgaon Sheri: 19.7°C

Magarpatta: 20.6°C