Pune: Youth Loses Rs 8.5 Lakh to Fake HR Offering Part-Time Job, Another Duped in Prepaid Task Scam

Pune cyber Fraud: Young man lost 8.5lakh rupees to a fake HR person who assured him of getting part-time job. In this connection, case has been registered against the bank owner, mobile owner and Sunil Shanma at the Wanawadi police station. According to the information given by the police, a 32-year-old young man from Wanawadi was contacted by cyber thieves between September 13 and 16.

Thieves told him that he is speaking to HR of company on the pretext of offering him a part-time job. Then they asked him to send money to Google Link and bank account. After the complainant sent Rs 8 lakh 51 thousand 280, he realized that he had been cheated as neither the job nor the promises made by the cyber thieves were fulfilled in return. Senior Police Inspector Patil is conducting further investigation into this case.

In separate incident, a 32-year-old youth from Kharadi was cheated of 5 lakh 76 thousand by cyber thieves who contacted him between July 31 and August 3 and asked him to send money to complete a prepaid task. A case has been registered at Kharadi police station in this regard. The police have registered a case against the mobile number holder, Google link holder and various bank account holders and further investigation is being conducted by Senior Police Inspector Sangita.