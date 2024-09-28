Vanraj Andekar Murder Case: Primary Accused Ganesh Komkar and Somnath Gaikwad Sent to Police Custody Till October 1

Special Judge VR Karche of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act MCOCA court has granted police custody till October 1, 2024, to the primary accused Ganesh Komkar and Somnath Gaikwad involved in the murder of former NCP Corporator Vanraj Andekar.

Ganesh Laxman Komkar (age 37, resident Palkhi Vithoba Chowk, Bhawani Peth) and Somnath Sayaji Gaikwad (age 41, resident Ambegaon) were arrested on September 2 by the Pune City Police Crime Branch. Ganesh was granted judicial custody on September 15, while Somnath was granted judicial custody on September 16 earlier by the Pune Court.

Investigating officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Ganesh Ingle detained both the accused from the Yerwada Prison and produced them before the special court on September 28 on the production warrant of the MCOCA Court.

Public prosecutor Rajesh Kavediya while arguing in the court stated that Vanraj Andekar was killed in a gang war. Also, asked for further investigation into another accomplice involved in committing the crime. So far 21 accused have been arrested by the crime branch. The public prosecutor stated that Komkar and Gaikwad were gang leaders and needed to be further investigated as to whether the accused had acquired immovable or movable property by committing organized crime. Kavediya stated that before the crime, the accused had practised firing from a pistol as a preliminary preparation for the murder. It is yet to be investigated by gathering information about the venue where the firing was practised by both the accused. Around 10 koyta were used in the crime, out of which seven were recovered by the police and in the latest update the police have seized another three koyta used in the crime.

Kavediya further stated that both the accused are gang leaders and it is yet to be investigated whether they were lured and offered money by anyone to commit the crime. The mobile phones of the accused have been seized and their CDR and SDR information is yet to be ascertained with the help of technical analysis to determine if anyone else is involved in the crime.

Investigation has revealed that after the accused conspired in this crime, they brought a considerable quantity of Koyte and pistol from Madhya Pradesh. It is yet to be determined whether their accomplice paid for the weapons. Also, the place from which and the person from whom the weapons have been brought is yet to be investigated. The public prosecutor demanded 10 days of police custody for further investigation.

Adv Pushkar Patil, Adv Akash Kamthe, and Adv. Ruturaj Pasalkar argued on behalf of Ganesh Komkar, while Adv Vishwajeet Patil argued on behalf of Somnath Gaikwad. The MCOCA court has remanded Komkar and Gaikwad police custody till October 1 for further investigations.