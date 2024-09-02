Vanraj Andekar Murder: Sister and Brother-in-Law Masterminds Behind Killing; Two, Including Primary Accused Arrested

In a major breakthrough in the Vanraj Andekar Murder case the Vishrambaug police team led by Senior Police Inspector Vijaymala Pawar has arrested the prime accused, Jayant Lakshman Kombkar (52) and Ganesh Lakshman Kombkar (37) for their alleged connection in the NCP leaders murder in Pune.

The Police Constable Sachin Ahiwale received a tip-off regarding the hideout of the accused and accordingly, the investigation team laid a trap a nabbed the accused. The Kombkar brothers confessed to killing Andekar out of a shop encroachment dispute.

The arrested accused were produced before a court and remanded into police custody for further questioning.

The investigating team included Senior Police Inspector Vijaymala Pawar, Police Constables Shailesh Surve, Sachin Ahivale, Mayur Bhosale, Ganesh Kathe, Ashish Kharat, and Rahul More, played a crucial role in the arrest.

Further investigations have revealed the involvement of Andekar’s sister Sanjeeveni Jayant Komkar along with her husband Jayant Lakshman Kombkar. Vanraj Andekar allegedly intervened in a dispute and ordered to demolition of an encroachment which enraged his sister who planned to kill him. As per the police Sanjeeveni allegedly threatened to kill Vanraj hours before the murder.

According to the complaint filed at the Samarth Police Station by Suryakant alias Bandy Andekar who is the father of the deceased, there was a dispute between the accused and Akash Suresh Pardeshi and both went to the Samarth Police Station to file a complaint. Vanraj and Shivam Andekar were present in the police station when the dispute escalated into a heated argument and Sanjeevani and Jayant allegedly assaulted Akash in the police station and also threatened to kill Vanraj.

The accused believed the anti-encroachment action at their shop was initiated by Vanraj while he was serving as a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Enraged by this the accused along with 10 to 12 other accomplices attacked Vanraj resulting in his tragic death in Nana Peth on Sunday evening.