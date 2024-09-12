Vanraj Andekar Murder Case: Pune Police Arrest Two More, Total Arrests Reach 21

A major update in the former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar murder case the Pune Police crime branch has arrested two more accused involved in the crime. The police have arrested a total of 21 people including three minors have been detained.

Vanraj Andekar was killed by ten to twelve people who shot and stabbed him in Nana Peth. The crime branch has seized Eight pistols, 13 cartridges, seven two-wheelers and a car has been seized from the accused.

Primary accused Somnath Gaikwad, Shubham Dahibhate, Andekar's sister Sanjivani Komkar, her husband Prakash Komkar, brother in law Ganesh Komkar and others have been arrested in the Vanraj Andekar murder case by the crime branch. Along with this, the accused Sangam Waghmare, who supplied koyta and a pistol for the murder, has also been arrested.

The accused Sagar Pawar, and Sahil Dalvi, who were at large after the incident, were arrested late on Wednesday night by Unit One of the Crime Branch and the Anti-Extortion Squad.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Unit 1 Crime Branch Police Inspector Shabbir Syed and Unit 2 Police Inspector Pratap Mankar, Police Sub-Inspector Avinash Lohte, Assistant Police Faujdar Makre, Police Officer Datta Sonwane and Nilesh Sable.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the murder was a result of a dispute between Vanraj and his sister while Somnath Gaikwad along with Prakash and Ganesh Komkar planned the murder. The Pune Police crime branch has deployed multiple teams to track the absconding accused and the gang war angle is being probed by the crime branch.