Violence takes over during encroachment operation in Pune, officers were beaten to death by locals

As an administrator in Pune Municipal Corporation, encroachment in the city, the municipality is removing shops, food carts, and unauthorized constructions in many places. While people are hugely opposing these actions.

A similar incident has taken place in the Dhanori area of ​​Pune. A hurricane erupted during the encroachment operation and JCB was stoned in protest. And the shocking fact is that the employees were also beaten by the mob. Municipal officials have complained to Vishrantwadi Police Station, Thane.

According to the information, a team of NMC had gone to the Dhanori area of ​​Pune to take encroachment action, while locals opposed it. But authorities did not stop, as a result, the officer was beaten to death by throwing stones at the encroachment squad. An employee of the corporation has been seriously injured.