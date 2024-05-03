Water Scarcity Hits Pune District: 172 Villages Relying on Tankers to Quench Thirst, Baramati and Purandar Most Affected

Pune: The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency has the highest water shortage in Purandar and Baramati talukas, according to data. In Purandar, 72 tankers, and in Baramati 21 tankers are supplying water, while 172 tankers are supplying water to quench the thirst of 2.5 lakh people and about 1.5 lakh cattle in 847 hamlets, including 140 villages in the entire district.

The district has been facing a water shortage since December. Last year, inadequate rainfall reduced the water level in rivers and streams. The district initially faced a water shortage in Purandar taluka. Water has also become scarce in some talukas like Baramati and Daund. In the last four months, the water shortage has taken a severe turn and the number of tankers has also increased. On the first day of May, Purandar and Baramati talukas are the two talukas that are facing the highest water shortage. In Purandar, 72 tankers, and in Baramati 21 tankers are supplying water. This is followed by Bhor, Daund, Haveli, Indapur, Junnar and Khed talukas. Therefore, the thirst of the people is being quenched by tankers in those places. The data shows that not a single tanker is operational in Maval, Mulshi, and Velhe talukas.

Current status of tankers in the district