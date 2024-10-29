'We’ve Given Our Child to the People of Baramati'" Sharmila Pawar on Son Yugendra's Political Challenge Against Ajit Pawar For Baramati Seat

Baramati assembly seat in Maharashtra's Pune is all set to witness battle within the family as the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) has decided to field Yugendra Pawar from the constituency against Ajit Pawar.Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister and NCP president, is contesting from the Baramati seat.Ajit Pawar's nephew Yugendra (32) is a member of the third generation of the Pawar clan.

Now sister-in-law Sharmila Pawar, opened up on her son Yugendra's chances against Ajit Pawar a veteran of Maharashtra politics. Sharmila shared her faith in her son Yugendra Pawar's ability to win the upcoming assembly election from the Baramati constituency. The announcement comes amid a groundswell of support for the Pawar family in Baramati, known for its loyal political backing over the years.

In a heartfelt statement, Sharmila Pawar emphasized that this election holds significance not only for her family but also for the entire Baramati community. "Today is a big day for all Baramatikars, not only for me, my husband, or Yugendra," she said. Highlighting the enduring legacy of the Pawar family in Baramati, Sharmila added, "You can see the love for Pawar sahib, Supriya Tai, and Yugendra dada here. The people of Baramati are very intelligent and they have already made their decision."

Expressing confidence in her son’s candidacy, Sharmila referenced the success of Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha polls, suggesting a continuation of trust from the people of Baramati. She said, "They voted for Supriya Tai in Lok Sabha, and I am 100% sure they will vote for Yugendra Pawar." Her words reflect a sense of unity and continuity, linking past political decisions with the present campaign for Yugendra’s assembly run. Sharmila called Sharad Pawar a "father figure" whose influence and decisions still shape the family's political path. "This is politics, and as a leader, one needs to stick to a decision," she stated, indicating that the family's commitment to serving Baramati remains steadfast.

