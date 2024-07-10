Zika Virus In Pune: 38-Year Old Man Tests Positive, Infection Tally Climbs To 16

A 38-year-old man from Patwardhan Baug in Erandwane has tested positive for the Zika virus. On July 6, he exhibited symptoms such as fever and red rashes. Upon testing his blood, the results came back positive, raising the total number of Zika cases in the city to 16. So far, 15 Zika cases have been identified across areas managed by seven regional offices in the city.

However, there are 267 pregnant women living in the vicinity of these cases who are now at risk and need to take extra precautions to avoid infection. Blood samples from 118 pregnant women in this area have been sent for testing. Out of these, eight samples have tested positive for Zika, with results for the remaining samples still pending.

If a pregnant woman contracts the Zika virus, there is a risk of congenital disabilities in her baby. Zika virus in pregnant women may cause microcephaly (condition in which the head is significantly smaller due to abnormal brain development) in the foetus. The Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya.

The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947. Zika virus can cause severe birth defects in babies whose mothers are infected during pregnancy. Research has also shown that children whose mothers are infected during pregnancy can develop neurological problems even after they're born. Another report by CDC officials warns that Zika may also trigger clinical seizures and epilepsy in babies.

Common symptoms of Zika virus are similar to flu symptoms, including:

Fever

Rash

Headaches

Red eyes

Muscle and joint pain

Pain behind the eyes



