'3 Idiots' Scene Reemerges After Heart-Wrenching Video of Bedridden Boy's Friends Pleading for Him to Wake Up Goes Viral

A video of a bedridden boy and his friends pleading for him to wake up is making rounds on social media. The story went viral when an Instagram account @justiceforashray shared a heart-wrenching video. In the video, a few young kids are seen talking to their friend who is bedridden and unresponsive. Reminiscent of the scene from the 2008 Amir Khan movie Three Idiots, the caption to the post revealed the heartbreaking reality.

The bed-ridden boy is named Ashray Bhatia and has been in a vegetative state for the past 6 years. He suffered from a major traumatic brain injury after falling down four floors from his building's open shaft. Ashray suffered from diffusional axunal brain injury Grade 3 which rendered him bedridden. The negligent landlords did not face any action and have in turn made things difficult for the Wadia family who is providing critical care to Ashray from home. The caption states that the landlords have cut the power and water supply to their house and on purpose blocked the passageway to the ambulance. It also says that no action has been taken against those responsible despite the parents fighting a 'lonely medical and 'legal' battle.

In the video, the friends can be heard encouraging Ashray to wake up, with pleads such as 'wake up yaar, everyone calls you a tiger', 'girls have been asking about you, uth ja'. The video pulled at the heartstrings of thousands of netizens who poured their support and wished a speedy recovery for Ashray.