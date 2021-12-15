At the age of 15 this boy has became a millionaire through internet

This Covid period is really heartbreaking for everyone, but it taught us a lot. Work from have became new normal to people after corona even tough people also realize the power of internet. But there is guy who realized it very soon, when he was just 15 years, the age where people just think they have to attend the school and focus on studies the guy from Gujrat Mohit Churiwal broke all the stereotypes and followed his passion.



Mohit Churiwal became a millionaire at the age of 15 can you imagine the guy becoming a millionaire at such a small age, but Mohit did it, his journey was not at all easy, he first started his youtube channel which was the major failure for Mohit, then he created a Instagram account which gained a lot of followers but after that it also got hacked, even though Mohit did not gave up and worked really hard. After that he again created an Instagram account and later used different trick, the guy with business mind then sold his million follower account to one company in whopping 7 lakh, which was Mohit's first earning ever. Could you imagine 7 lakh as a first payment? yes, it has really happened. After which Mohit set up his own company at the age of 18, since then the boy is earing 3 lakh per month.

And let us tell you that Mohit did not take any money from his parents or any others, he just used his own fund, now he is also working with big companies like Tiktok,and AmpME.