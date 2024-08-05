Chennai Shocker: 8-Month-Old Boy Dies After Accidentally Swallowing Plastic Ball Mistaking It for Food

In a heartbreaking incident at Pulicat, an 8-month-old boy tragically lost his life after accidentally swallowing a plastic ball. The infant, Sarvesh, who was the son of Ajith Kumar and hailed from Arangankuppam in the Tiruvallur district, mistook the toy for food. He chewed on it and swallowed it, only to start vomiting almost immediately.

His mother, who witnessed the incident, quickly realized that the plastic ball had become lodged in Sarvesh's throat, causing him to choke. Despite frantic efforts by his parents to dislodge the ball and provide assistance, their attempts were unsuccessful. They rushed Sarvesh to a nearby government hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Medical staff confirmed that the cause of death was asphyxiation resulting from the obstruction of the airway by the plastic ball.

In response to the tragic event, Sarvesh’s parents have filed a complaint with the police. Authorities have opened an investigation and registered a case under relevant sections addressing unnatural deaths. The investigation aims to understand the circumstances leading to the incident and ensure such tragedies are prevented in the future.

