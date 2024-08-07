Crocodile in Uttar Pradesh: Alligator Spotted Strolling in Bijnor Village; Video Goes Viral

A huge crocodile was spotted strolling on the streets of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, causing concern among the villagers of Nangal Soti. Villagers reported that they sighted the crocodile around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, August 7, after hearing dogs barking.

According to reports, panic gripped the village on Wednesday morning after residents saw the large reptile walking on the street. The crocodile’s appearance is attributed to incessant rainfall, which has led to waterlogging and flooding in many areas of the state.

Crocodile Spotted in Bijnor

Villagers informed the forest department, and a team arrived two hours later to capture the crocodile. According to India Today, the crocodile continued to roam the village streets for another two to three hours.

A 50-second viral clip shows the crocodile roaming on the roadside with a white dog running behind it. At the beginning of the video, a man is seen kicking the crocodile with his foot, causing panic among the surrounding people and prompting the crocodile to run.