Dustbin, Belt, Punches: Vande Bharat Express Staff Clash at Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Station; Video Goes Viral

Staff of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) serving on board Vande Bharat Express clash with each other at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi on Friday morning, October 17. A video where two groups engage in punching, assaulting with belt on each other.

According to information, the incident took place at Hazrat Nizamuddin station in New Delhi between staff serving on board 22470 Vande Bharat Express before departing from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Gwalior.

WARNING! Video May Distrub Some Viewers

IRCTC staffers serving onboard Vande Bharat settle an altercation with dustbin, belt and punches at Nizamuddin station in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/tldenRsRMz — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 17, 2025

The video has sparked concerns among passengers over safety and staff behaviour. The Hazrat Nizamuddin–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express (22470) departs Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) to Khajuraho (KURJ) every day at around 6 am. The express train covers the journey of about 660 km in about 8 hours and 20 minutes. However, IRCTC officials and Indian Railways have not yet issued any official statement about the clash between staff.

Also Read | IRCTC Down: Indian Railways Ticket Booking Website and App Show ‘Service Unavailable’ Error.

The viral video shows passengers at the railway platform said to be Hazrat Nizamuddin and time can be noticed at the digital clock at railway station is 5.49 am while it still dark and train to leave in 40 minutes the staff where seen throwing dustbins, trading punches, hitting with belt on each other like a WWE show 'Royal Rumble' where multiple wrestlers fight with each other for a title.