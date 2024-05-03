FattuPappu Trends On Twitter As Rahul Gandhi Ditches Amethi To Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Raebareli

Uttar Pradesh's Amethi has long been synonymous with the Gandhis, but it would be the first time in 25 years that a member of the Gandhi family will not be contesting Lok Sabha polls from the seat.

Considered a citadel of the Gandhi family since its creation as a constituency in 1967, Amethi has been represented by a Gandhi family member for about 31 years since then. The Congress record was broken in the last Lok Sabha election in 2019 when BJP's Smriti Irani beat Rahul Gandhi by more than 55,000 votes.

This time, Rahul Gandhi will contest the polls from the Rae Bareli seat, while Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

Due to this, netizens on social media platforms, including Twitterati on X (formerly known as Twitter), slammed Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader face a big backlash as "#FattuPappu" trends on Twitter. He filed his nomination papers from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh today.

One of the X user posted an image on X while captioning "e darr accha laga"

Another user on X posted, "Rahul Gandhi became the most coward leader from Congress."

Rahul Gandhi became the most coward leader from Congress.



— Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) May 3, 2024

One more user named Dheeraj Thakur said Why Gandhi family flee Amethi "Why do families flee their area? what do you guys think"

However, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate came to the defence and explained the chronology of Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Rae Bareli. Through a post on the social media site X, Supriya explained point by point why Rahul chose Rae Bareli over Amethi.

Shrinate said, "Ever since the news of Rahul ji contesting from Rae Bareli broke, there has been a flood of comments from everywhere. Don't forget, Rahul ji is a master chess player. His move has made the BJP and its supporters faint."

The Congress leader further wrote, "Rae Bareli was not only Sonia ji's seat but also Indira Gandhi's seat. It is not just a legacy but a responsibility, a duty. As far as the Gandhi family's stronghold is concerned, it's not just Amethi-Rae Bareli; the entire country, from north to south, is the stronghold of the Gandhi family. Rahul Gandhi has been an MP three times from Uttar Pradesh and once from Kerala, but why couldn't Modiji muster the courage to contest elections below Vindhyachal?"

Shrinate further explained, "Another thing is clear: the Congress family represents the expectations and aspirations of lakhs of workers. An ordinary Congress worker is more powerful than the big ones. Yesterday, a prominent journalist sarcastically asked a worker from Amethi, 'When will your turn come to get a ticket?' Look, it has come!"

"Priyanka ji is campaigning vigorously and proving to be a tough candidate for Narendra Modi. In view of this, it was important that she not be limited to her own election. Priyanka ji will reach the House by contesting any by-election," she added.

"Today, Smriti Irani's only identity is that she contests elections from Amethi against Rahul Gandhi. Now, Smriti Irani has lost that fame too. Instead of making useless statements, she should answer about the local development, the closed hospitals, steel plant, and IIIT. She needs to answer about that. There are still some chess moves left; please wait a bit," she concluded.